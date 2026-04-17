Brazilian Wood Claims Evaluated: Discover The Male Enhancement Hardening Pill Truth By Supernatural Man

San Antonio, TX, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A commission may be earned if a purchase is made through links in this report, at no additional cost to the reader. An informational report has been published examining Brazilian Wood, a dietary supplement positioned within the male performance category by Supernatural Man LLC, covering ingredient composition, research context, and general consumer considerations. The terminology used in the headline reflects commonly used search language and report labeling conventions and does not represent a clinical claim, product classification, or independent evaluation. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

The report compiles product information, ingredient-level research references, and general evaluation factors that consumers may consider when reviewing supplements in this category. Terms such as "male enhancement hardening pill" appear in this report as part of broader consumer search language observed in the category. These terms are included for contextual understanding and do not represent clinical classifications or verified outcomes. The term "truth" in the report context refers to a structured comparison between product descriptions and available ingredient-level research, rather than a definitive or clinical conclusion. The phrase "claims evaluated" reflects how the report presents product descriptions alongside available scientific literature where applicable.







Brazilian Wood has been referenced across digital platforms, including social media discussions and supplement-related forums, with particular interest noted among adult men over 35. The report outlines product information, ingredient-level research context, and general consumer considerations that may be relevant to those evaluating supplements in this category.

Current product details, pricing, and terms can be confirmed by viewing the current Brazilian Wood offer on the official SuperNatural Man page.

Individual results vary. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, or professional medical guidance. A qualified healthcare provider should be consulted before starting any new supplement regimen, particularly for individuals who take medications or manage existing health conditions.

What Brazilian Wood Is

Brazilian Wood is a dietary supplement in the male vitality category, sold by Supernatural Man LLC, based in San Antonio, Texas, through and the associated page.

Brazilian Wood is manufactured in a GMP-certified facility in the United States. The formula is botanical in composition - no prescription is required, and no pharmaceutical components are listed on the label. Each bottle contains 60 capsules with a serving size of 2 capsules, providing 30 servings per container.

The label's recommended use is 2 capsules taken in the morning on an empty stomach. The label also notes that an additional capsule may be taken approximately one hour prior to activity for those seeking added support. The product is distributed by Supernatural Man at the San Antonio address printed on the label.

The "Erection Muscle" Framework: What the Report Presents and What the Research Describes

Brazilian Wood's marketing is built around what the brand refers to as the "erection muscle" - a consumer-facing term the brand uses to describe cavernosal smooth muscle tissue. Brazilian Wood's official materials frame the gradual weakening of this tissue as a central factor in age-related performance changes and position the formula's botanical ingredients as supporting its health and function.

Brazilian Wood's marketing references UCLA urology research and frames the strength of this smooth muscle as a primary predictor of erectile function. The report outlines that framing alongside what the published literature describes - a distinction that carries practical relevance for anyone evaluating products in this category.

Cavernosal smooth muscle does play a documented role in erectile physiology. Published research confirms that smooth muscle in penile tissue facilitates blood inflow and retention during erection, and that age-related changes in smooth muscle composition are documented in peer-reviewed urology literature. A 2017 review published in Translational Andrology and Urology examined smooth muscle loss and fibrosis as a mechanism in age-related erectile function and noted the role of botanical compounds - including ginger, L-citrulline, Muira Puama, and Guarana - in a preclinical study setting.

The distinction worth noting: that study examined those compounds in an animal model under controlled conditions, not as a finished oral supplement formula. Brazilian Wood's materials apply that research broadly to the product, which represents the brand's positioning rather than a direct product-level finding.

Consumers searching terms such as "Brazilian Wood supplement," "does Brazilian Wood work," "Brazilian Wood ingredients," or "SuperNatural Man male performance" will find that Brazilian Wood's official materials reference ingredient-level and preclinical research - not product-level outcomes from an independent trial of the finished formula. That is a standard condition across the dietary supplement category, and the distinction is worth holding onto when evaluating any supplement in this space.

Brazilian Wood Supplement Facts: What the Label Discloses

The Supplement Facts panel on the Brazilian Wood label, per 2-capsule serving (30 servings per container), discloses the following:

Yohimbine (from Yohimbe Bark 8% Extract) - 8.1 mg

Yohimbine is the most pharmacologically active component in the formula and the ingredient with the most directly comparable published human clinical evidence. At 8.1 mg per serving, the disclosed amount is within a range that has been examined in published research on yohimbine as an isolated compound. A 1997 double-blind, placebo-controlled study in the International Journal of Impotence Research described statistically significant outcomes for yohimbine hydrochloride versus placebo in non-organic erectile dysfunction. A 1998 systematic review and meta-analysis in the Journal of Urology outlined that yohimbine appeared superior to placebo across multiple randomized clinical trials in the studied populations. Those studies examined yohimbine as an isolated compound at specific dosages - findings that do not extend directly to Brazilian Wood's finished multi-ingredient formula.

Yohimbine carries documented safety considerations. The compound may raise blood pressure and heart rate, cause anxiety, insomnia, headache, and gastrointestinal effects, and may interact with antidepressants (particularly MAOIs and SSRIs), blood pressure medications, and stimulants. The label states that pregnant or nursing mothers, children under 18, and individuals with known medical conditions should consult a physician before use. Healthcare provider consultation before use is advisable for individuals in any of those categories, as well as for anyone currently managing cardiovascular health or taking relevant medications.

L-Arginine Alpha Ketoglutarate Dehydrate 2:1 - 1 g (1,000 mg)

L-Arginine is a precursor to nitric oxide, a compound with a documented role in vascular smooth muscle relaxation and blood flow. A 2022 multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial published in the Journal of Endocrinological Investigation described improvements in erectile function scores for high-dose L-Arginine supplementation versus placebo in patients with vasculogenic erectile dysfunction. The doses used in that trial were substantially higher than 1 g daily - the literature typically employs multi-gram daily dosing for the outcomes described. The 1 g disclosed on Brazilian Wood's label is worth contextualizing against that dosage gap when forming expectations about this ingredient's contribution at the disclosed amount.

Proprietary Wood Activation Stack - 635 mg

(Muira Puama 10:1 Extract, Catuaba Bark 4:1 Extract, Guarana Seed, Ginger Root)

The four botanical ingredients in the stack share a combined 635 mg total. Individual amounts per ingredient are not disclosed - a standard proprietary blend format that lists all ingredients by weight from highest to lowest without revealing individual milligram amounts. The label notes that amounts reflect approximate dried basis equivalents, accounting for the concentrated extract ratios (10:1 for Muira Puama, 4:1 for Catuaba Bark).

Muira Puama has documented traditional use in Amazonian botanical medicine and has been referenced in published research on male vitality. A study in Sexual Medicine (2018) outlined male sexual quality of life in an Amazon rainforest population and noted associations with botanical compounds used in the region. Catuaba Bark (Trichilia catigua) has been described in Brazilian pharmacognosy literature for antioxidant and antifatigue properties, with a 2018 study in BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine presenting preclinical findings on those properties. Guarana Seed contains xanthine compounds and has been studied in combination with other botanicals in a 2015 preclinical study in Andrology: Open Access examining smooth muscle preservation in an aging model. Ginger Root has cardiovascular research behind it, including a 2005 study in Vascular Pharmacology describing its effects on blood flow through multiple pathways.

Each of the above represents ingredient-level research conducted under specific study conditions. None of those studies evaluated Brazilian Wood's finished formula.

Understanding the Proprietary Stack Structure

The 635 mg combined total for the Wood Activation Stack is a meaningful amount across four botanical ingredients. Because individual amounts are not disclosed, however, direct comparison of any single ingredient against a specific published research dosage is not possible from the label alone.

This format is common across the dietary supplement industry and does not render the ingredients irrelevant. Consumers who wish to evaluate specific ingredient amounts relative to published research dosages may contact Supernatural Man directly for clarification, or discuss the formula's extract ratios and combined weight with a qualified healthcare provider.

Brazilian Wood Pricing: What the Official Materials Present

Brazilian Wood's official materials present the following package options at the time this report was compiled. A single bottle is listed at $69 with shipping applied. Multi-bottle packages are described at reduced per-bottle pricing, with the six-bottle option listed as the lowest per-bottle cost with free shipping. Bonus materials are described as included with multi-bottle packages.

Pricing, promotional terms, and bonus availability are subject to change. Current pricing and available packages can be confirmed by viewing the current Brazilian Wood offer on the official SuperNatural Man page prior to completing any order.

The 90-Day Return Period: What the Policy Describes

The company's published policy describes a 90-day return period, with specific refund terms outlined in its official materials. Consumers considering a purchase are encouraged to review those terms directly on the official website prior to ordering and to retain purchase confirmation for reference.

Autoship Enrollment: What to Verify Before Ordering

Brazilian Wood's official website describes an Autoship Program as an available recurring delivery option. Consumer feedback visible on the product's own page at the time this report was compiled referenced questions about recurring billing enrollment - a consideration worth noting for prospective buyers.

Reviewing the checkout page for any pre-selected autoship or recurring billing option prior to completing an order is a standard consumer due diligence step for any supplement purchase of this type. Supernatural Man's customer support can be reached at the contact information listed in this report for questions prior to ordering.

Consumer Considerations Presented in the Report

The report outlines scenarios where consumers may evaluate this type of formulation, including:

Preference for botanical formulas: The formula uses plant-derived ingredients with documented traditional use and ingredient-level research references, and does not require a prescription to obtain.

Adults in the 35–60 age range experiencing gradual changes in vitality: Brazilian Wood's positioning is specifically aimed at men experiencing age-related shifts in energy and performance - which reflects the population most commonly discussed in the ingredient-level literature for several of the formula's components.

Individuals who have discussed supplement use with a healthcare provider: Given yohimbine's pharmacological profile, prior consultation with a physician is particularly relevant for this formula - especially for individuals with cardiovascular history or those currently taking medications.

Consumers with realistic supplement timelines: Brazilian Wood's official FAQ describes results as developing over weeks of consistent daily use. The formula is positioned for sustained daily supplementation rather than immediate or single-dose effects.

The report also outlines considerations where alternative options may be more appropriate, including:

Individuals managing cardiovascular conditions or taking blood pressure medications: Yohimbine's documented effects on heart rate and blood pressure represent a healthcare provider consultation point prior to use - not a circumstance for self-directed supplementation.

Individuals taking antidepressants or MAOIs: This is a documented pharmacological interaction consideration for yohimbine that applies regardless of dose and is not a general marketing disclaimer.

Individuals with a clinical erectile dysfunction diagnosis: Diagnosed ED has multiple underlying causes - vascular, hormonal, neurological, and psychological. A licensed clinician is the appropriate first point of contact for medical evaluation and treatment planning. Brazilian Wood is positioned as a general vitality supplement, not a medical treatment.

Consumers who require full per-ingredient label disclosure: The proprietary blend format does not disclose individual milligram amounts for the botanical stack. Consumers for whom specific dosage transparency is a prerequisite for evaluation may wish to contact the manufacturer directly.

Consumer Self-Assessment Questions

The following questions may be relevant for consumers considering supplements in this category:



Has a healthcare provider been consulted regarding sexual health concerns, or is a supplement being considered as a first step in place of medical evaluation?

Are any current medications - including antidepressants, blood pressure drugs, or stimulants - among those with known yohimbine interactions?

Is there cardiovascular or anxiety history that would make consultation with a physician advisable prior to beginning a yohimbine-containing supplement?

Has the checkout page been reviewed for any autoship or recurring billing enrollment prior to completing the order? Is the expectation aligned with a sustained, multi-week supplementation timeline rather than immediate effects?

What Clinical Evidence Would Require

For a finished dietary supplement formula to have independent clinical evidence supporting it, the standard involves a randomized, placebo-controlled trial using the actual finished product at its real-world dosage - not individual ingredients studied in isolation. Such a trial requires defined and measurable endpoints, a published peer-reviewed result, and ideally independent replication before conclusions can be drawn about the finished formula.

No such trial appears to exist for Brazilian Wood as a finished formula. The ingredient-level research referenced in Brazilian Wood's official materials covers individual compounds studied under separate controlled conditions, often at different doses and delivery contexts than what the finished product provides. That is a standard condition across the dietary supplement market and does not make the individual compound research irrelevant - but it does represent the accurate state of the evidence as it applies to this specific product.

Consumer Questions About Brazilian Wood

What does the "erection muscle" term in Brazilian Wood's materials refer to?

"Erection muscle" is a consumer-facing term used in Brazilian Wood's brand narrative to describe cavernosal smooth muscle, which has a documented role in erectile physiology per published urology research. The brand positions this tissue as the primary target of the formula's botanical ingredients. As a dietary supplement, Brazilian Wood is not marketed as treating any medical condition - the term functions as part of the brand's educational framing for how the product is positioned in the market.

Is Brazilian Wood FDA approved?

Brazilian Wood is a dietary supplement. Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements do not require FDA approval prior to sale. Brazilian Wood's official materials state the product is manufactured in a GMP-certified facility - a reference to manufacturing standards, not to FDA product approval or endorsement.

What are the safety considerations for yohimbine?

Yohimbine has a well-documented pharmacological profile. The compound may raise blood pressure and heart rate, cause anxiety, insomnia, headache, and gastrointestinal effects, and carries known interactions with antidepressants, MAOIs, blood pressure medications, and stimulants. Brazilian Wood discloses 8.1 mg of yohimbine per serving, an amount within a range examined in published research on yohimbine as an isolated compound. Those safety considerations apply regardless of dose. Consultation with a physician prior to use is advisable for individuals with cardiovascular conditions, anxiety disorders, or relevant medication use.

What timeline does Brazilian Wood's FAQ describe for its positioning?

Brazilian Wood's FAQ describes most users beginning to notice changes within a few weeks of consistent daily use, with continued development over a longer timeframe. Individual timelines depend on age, baseline health, consistency of use, and a range of personal health variables. The formula is positioned for sustained daily supplementation rather than single-dose effects.

Is the ingredient sourcing from Brazil?

Brazilian Wood's brand narrative describes ingredient sourcing from Brazilian farms and presents the South American botanical origin as central to the formula's identity. Consumers seeking to verify specific sourcing details may contact Supernatural Man directly at the contact information listed in this report.

What is the autoship program?

Brazilian Wood's official website describes an Autoship Program as an available recurring delivery option. Reviewing the checkout page for any pre-selected enrollment option prior to completing an order is advisable. Consumers who prefer a one-time purchase should confirm that selection prior to submitting payment.

What does the return policy describe?

The company's published policy describes a 90-day return period with specific refund terms outlined in its official materials. Refund requests are directed to customer support using contact information provided with each order. Current return terms should be reviewed on the official website prior to purchase, and purchase confirmation should be retained.

Can the research cited in Brazilian Wood's materials be verified?

Brazilian Wood's sales page includes numbered citations linking to published peer-reviewed studies. These cover individual compounds - yohimbine, L-arginine, Muira Puama, Catuaba Bark, Guarana, and ginger - across recognized journals. Those references are searchable through PubMed or the respective journal archives. The studies describe individual ingredients examined under specific controlled conditions - not Brazilian Wood's finished formula evaluated as a combined product.

Who is involved in Brazilian Wood's formulation?

Brazilian Wood's materials reference Dr. Joseph Feuerstein, MD as a formulator - described as a physician, researcher, and professor. The brand's narrative framework also incorporates the "Gary Weber" character as a storytelling device. The product is manufactured and sold by Supernatural Man LLC, San Antonio, Texas.

Where is Brazilian Wood available?

Brazilian Wood is sold through the official SuperNatural Man website. The brand's materials advise purchasing through authorized channels to ensure product authenticity and eligibility for the published return policy.

Summary

Brazilian Wood is a botanical dietary supplement from Supernatural Man LLC, positioned for male vitality and sexual health support. The formula discloses yohimbine at 8.1 mg per serving - an amount within a range examined in published research on yohimbine as an isolated compound - along with L-Arginine AKG at 1 g and a 635 mg Wood Activation Stack of Muira Puama, Catuaba Bark, Guarana, and Ginger.

Yohimbine is the formula's most pharmacologically active ingredient, with published human clinical trial data available at the isolated compound level. L-Arginine at 1 g is below the multi-gram daily dosages examined in the relevant vasculogenic ED research literature. The botanical stack's 635 mg combined total uses concentrated extract ratios but does not individually disclose per-ingredient amounts, limiting direct dosage comparison from the label.

No independent clinical trial appears to have studied Brazilian Wood as a finished proprietary formula. The company's published policy describes a 90-day return period with terms outlined in its official materials. Consumers are encouraged to review autoship enrollment options carefully before completing checkout, verify all current terms on the official website, and consult a qualified healthcare provider prior to use - particularly given yohimbine's documented pharmacological profile and known drug interactions.

Complete product details and current pricing are available by viewing the current Brazilian Wood offer on the official SuperNatural Man page.

Contact Information

Company: Supernatural Man LLC

Address: 2186 Jackson Keller Rd PMB 3057, San Antonio, TX 78213

Email:...

Phone: 800-251-9316

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This report is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, dietary, financial, or legal advice. All product details, ingredient information, pricing, and policy terms described in this report reflect information presented in Brazilian Wood's official materials and product labeling. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with the manufacturer and to consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any dietary supplement.

Supplement and Health Notice: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for professional medical evaluation or treatment. Individual results vary based on numerous factors including age, baseline health, dietary habits, activity level, consistency of use, and other individual variables. Sexual health concerns should be discussed with a qualified healthcare provider familiar with the individual's personal medical history.

Yohimbine Safety Notice: Brazilian Wood contains yohimbine derived from Yohimbe Bark Extract, disclosed at 8.1 mg per serving. Yohimbine is a pharmacologically active compound that may raise blood pressure and heart rate and carries known interactions with antidepressants, MAOIs, blood pressure medications, and stimulants. Individuals with cardiovascular conditions, anxiety disorders, or those taking relevant medications should consult a physician before use.

Results, Pricing, and Product Variability: All pricing, shipping terms, bonus offers, and return policy details described in this report reflect information published on Brazilian Wood's official website at the time of compilation and are subject to change without notice. Current terms should be verified on the official website before completing any purchase.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: A commission may be earned if a purchase is made through links in this report, at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on publicly available information from Brazilian Wood's official materials and published ingredient-level research.