SFARZO And JFAN Partner To Redefine Precision In Bespoke Steel Design
April 17, 2026 12:02 PM EDT | Source: Pressmaster DMCC
Porto, Portugal and London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - Sfarzo Interiors, a London-based, design-led specialist in ultra high-end steel windows and doors, has announced a strategic partnership with JFAN Steel, bringing together two highly specialised companies to redefine the delivery of bespoke steel glazing systems across the UK and international markets.
Richmond Road, London - Sfarzo
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The collaboration reflects a shift towards a more integrated approach - combining design, engineering, fabrication and client experience within one aligned system.
By aligning Sfarzo's design-led, client-focused approach with JFAN's manufacturing and technical expertise, the partnership enables a more complete, end-to-end offer.
Together, the companies are positioned to deliver complex, high-end projects with greater consistency, coordination and control.
Fonthill Abbey - JFAN
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At the core of the collaboration is a shared focus on engineering precision. From shop drawings through to fabrication, each element is developed with careful attention to detail - ensuring that architectural intent is translated into buildable, high-performance systems.
Materials and finishing - Sfarzo
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"This partnership is about growth and alignment. SFARZO brings a strong understanding of the premium market, and that complements our manufacturing and technical expertise."
- Nelson Teixeira, Head of Engineering, JFAN
"We're building something that's a dynamic force in the industry. Real results come from alignment across design, engineering and fabrication."
- Leon Iacono, Co-Founder, Sfarzo
"For us, it's about delivering a seamless experience - from concept through to completion."
- Katie Iacono, CEO, Sfarzo
The Arch House, Chiswick, London - Sfarzo
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The partnership will operate across the UK, Portugal, Europe, the UAE and Australia, with an active pipeline of high-end residential and architectural projects already underway.
The partnership will operate across the UK, Portugal, Europe, the UAE and Australia, with an active pipeline of high-end residential and architectural projects already underway.
About Sfarzo
Sfarzo Interiors is a London-based, design-led company specialising in ultra high-end steel windows and doors, working closely with architects, designers and private clients.
About JFAN
JFAN Steel is a Portugal-based manufacturer known for its technical expertise and precision fabrication across complex architectural projects.
For further information, imagery or interview requests, please contact:
Sfarzo - Leon Iacono
Email: ...
Website:
Location: Porto, Portugal - London, UK
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Source: Pressmaster DMCC
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