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Zelensky Open To Talks With Putin In Turkiye

Zelensky Open To Talks With Putin In Turkiye


2026-04-17 03:14:52
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has announced that Kyiv is prepared to participate in a high-level meeting aimed at advancing peace efforts, potentially to be held in Turkey, AzerNEWS reports.

The announcement was made by Sybiha during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, according to a statement published on the ministry's official Telegram channel.

According to foreign minister, Ukraine is open to a summit involving President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We have recently conveyed this signal to our Turkish partners," Sybiha said, underscoring Kyiv's willingness to engage in direct talks under specific conditions.

He also highlighted Turkey's ongoing diplomatic efforts and its role in facilitating dialogue aimed at resolving the conflict.

Credit: Sven Hoppe / Getty Images

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