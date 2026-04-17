China Becomes World Leader In Nuclear Power Capacity

China has reached the world's leading position in nuclear energy capacity, with a total installed nuclear power capacity of approximately 125 million kW, according to the“China Nuclear Energy Development Report 2026” (the so-called Blue Book), AzerNEWS reports.

The report states that 60 nuclear power units are currently in commercial operation across the country. In addition, 36 reactors are under construction, accounting for more than half of all nuclear reactors being built worldwide. Another 16 units have already received government approval and are awaiting the start of construction.

According to the document, China began construction of two new nuclear power units in 2026 and plans to bring seven reactors online by the end of the year. This reflects one of the fastest nuclear expansion programs in the world.

Interestingly, China's rapid nuclear growth is closely linked to its broader energy transition strategy. While the country remains the world's largest consumer of coal, it is also investing heavily in low-carbon energy sources such as nuclear, hydro, and renewables. Nuclear power is seen as a key“bridge technology” that can provide stable electricity while reducing carbon emissions and supporting the massive energy demand from rapidly growing industries such as electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, and data centers.

At the same time, analysts note that China's scale gives it a unique advantage: it can build reactors faster and at lower cost than many other countries, partly due to standardized designs and strong state coordination. This is helping the country not only expand its domestic energy security but also strengthen its position as a potential exporter of nuclear technology in the future.