Anatolian Phoenix - 2026 Exercise Ends

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

"Anatolian Phoenix - 2026" International Search and Rescue Exercise held in Konya, Türkiye, has successfully completed, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the exercise leaders provided participants with detailed information on the results and overall analysis of the accomplished activities.

During the event, statistical data reflecting the course of the training were presented, and a short video dedicated to the international search and rescue exercise was shown.

In conclusion, the participating delegations exchanged gifts.

A high level of professionalism among the personnel and effective inter-unit coordination and interoperability was demonstrated during the conducted activities.

The primary objective of Anatolian Phoenix – 2026 is to enhance the ability of participating forces to conduct combat search and rescue operations in hostile or semi-hostile environments. The exercise focuses on improving coordination between air and ground units, developing rapid response capabilities, and strengthening command-and-control systems in complex operational scenarios.