Zelensky: EU Loan Unlock Could Fund Expansion Of Ukraine's Combat Aviation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President said this during his video address, Ukrinform reports, citing his Telegram channel.

“Today – Lviv, a visit to Ukraine by the King of Sweden, which is an important demonstration of respect for our people and our state. His Majesty is already in Ukraine for the second time since the restoration of our independence. He is accompanied by a government delegation, and we have many areas of cooperation with Sweden, first and foremost in defense. We are preparing to expand our combat aviation fleet with Gripen aircraft – we are working on this in detail. As soon as the European package for Ukraine is unblocked, it will unlock funding for such strong defense capabilities – both for immediate protection and for the future,” he said.

Zelensky emphasized that it is important that there is not even a hint of weakening Ukraine. According to him, only then will diplomacy work over time.

“Together with Sweden, we are also seeking solutions to strengthen our air defense. The top priority is protection against missiles, against ballistic threats. We discussed these issues today,” he added.

Ukraine hopes to beginpilot training this year – Zelensky

As reported by Ukrinform, the key elements of the €90 billion EU credit support package for Ukraine have already been prepared. The first tranche could be provided to Ukraine in the second quarter of 2026.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine