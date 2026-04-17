EU To Announce Fourth Element Of Security Guarantees For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A senior EU official stated this to journalists in Brussels on condition of anonymity, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

He said that Russia's military aggression against Ukraine was, as always, very important in terms of the meeting's agenda, and added that other topics would include the situation in the Middle East, the South Caucasus, and Sudan.

According to the official, continued pressure on Russia in all dimensions would be discussed.

He stated that they would consider intensifying their work to counter any economic benefits Russia gained from the war in the Middle East, as well as increasing pressure to ensure it had as few resources as possible to sustain its ongoing war against Ukraine.

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He added that these efforts included countering Russia's global influence and leverage, introducing further sanctions, including a 20th sanctions package, continuing efforts against the shadow fleet, countering hybrid threats, and exploring ways to prevent Russian militants from entering the EU.

Regarding support for Ukraine, he said that the goal remained unchanged: to make it as strong as possible militarily on the battlefield and as strong as possible in negotiations.

He noted that EU High Representative Kaja Kallas would present the fourth element of EU security guarantees, which concerned overall stability.

He added that the proposal for the fourth element would include support for defense reform, countering hybrid and cyber threats, as well as the reintegration of veterans.

It was also noted that this fourth element of security guarantees will focus on preventing and combating the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons, as well as on demining measures.

As Ukrinform previously reported, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas said late last year that the European Union had committed to providing security guarantees to Ukraine, including funding, military training, and support for the defense industry.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine