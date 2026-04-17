Russians Shell Kherson Region Since Morning, Leaving Four Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office stated this on Telegram.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson region's prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of war crimes," the statement said.

According to the investigation, on April 17, 2026, Russian forces continued shelling settlements in the Kherson region using artillery, including multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, and drones.

As of 17:30, it has been confirmed that four people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

In particular, in Osokorivka and Inzhenerne, the enemy used FPV drones, wounding two men.

Power outages in effect in seven regions due to Russian attacks on energy facilities

According to the regional military administration, Russian forces attacked Osokorivka of the Novovorontsovka community with a UAV at around 11:00. A 70-year-old man riding a motorcycle was struck by an FPV drone. He sustained blast injuries, a concussion, and multiple shrapnel wounds to the head, limbs, and torso. The victim was hospitalized.

According to the prosecutor's office, the occupiers also shelled Novoraisk with multiple launch rocket systems, injuring one man. During the day, Russian forces struck Kherson with a UAV, injuring a woman.

According to the regional authorities, Russian troops attacked the Dnipro district of Kherson with a Molniya-type drone at around 13:30. As a result of the attack, a 59-year-old woman who was outside sustained shrapnel wounds to the head and blast injuries. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance in moderate condition.

In addition, throughout the day, the shelling damaged private and apartment buildings, a kindergarten and a school, a post office, utility structures, garages, and vehicles.

As Ukrinform previously reported, over the past day Russian forces attacked 31 settlements in the Kherson region using drones, artillery, and aircraft, leaving nine people injured.