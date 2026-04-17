Decisions On Hormuz Shape Future Conflicts Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, citing his Telegram channel, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this during an address at an online meeting on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We all need to work together to remove the dangers in Hormuz in a way that helps protect freedom of navigation everywhere in the world," he emphasized.

Zelensky noted that decisions made regarding Hormuz now will determine how other aggressive actors perceive the possibility of creating problems in other straits and on other fronts.

"We must be as concrete and clear as possible so that we don't end up, six months from now, like in Gaza – where lots yet has to be done – security there is still largely fragile, reconstruction hasn't really started, and many humanitarian problems remain unresolved," he stressed.

According to him, there are security tasks in Hormuz that cannot be resolved by political decisions alone.

Zelensky: Conflict in Iran poses risks to Ukraine's weapons supply

"First, we need to define what actually depends on all of us in Hormuz and what depends on the U.S. It's also important to involve the countries of the Middle East in a way that reflects their shared interests. Key principle is: after the war security must be stronger, not weaker," Zelensky said.

He also stated that a meeting of military commands should be organized as soon as possible to work out all critical aspects of how a security mission in Hormuz could function and what experience each side could contribute.

"Ukraine has gone through a very similar mission in the Black Sea," Zelensky added.

At the same time, he recalled that Russia had also attempted to blockade Ukraine's sea, and that Ukraine has experience in escorting commercial vessels, mine clearance, protection from air attacks, and overall coordination of such operations.

"Ukrainians are already working in the Gulf on air security. We can also contribute to security at sea," he noted.

Zelensky also stressed that the war in Iran is negatively affecting the situation in Europe due to Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Russia has no intention of reducing the number and brutality of its strikes, while the U.S. may be easing pressure on it. This could lead to weapon shortages, especially air defense. Thus, Europe needs to take even stronger steps to protect lives, above all, to defend against ballistic threats and maintain pressure on Russia," he emphasized.

At the same time, he expressed gratitude to all countries providing assistance, including supplying air defense systems, supporting PURL, and accelerating domestic production.

"Key parts of the world need to rely more on their own strength: Europe, Middle East and the Gulf, as well as key regions in Asia, and also Canada, Australia, and New Zealand," Zelensky concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, the leaders of France and the United Kingdom will co-chair an international virtual summit on April 17 on unblocking navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine