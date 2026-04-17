Zelensky After Syrskyi's Report: Russia Once Again Tries To Drag Belarus Into Its War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said this on Facebook following a report by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"The construction of roads toward Ukrainian territory and the development of artillery positions are underway in the Belarusian border areas. We believe that Russia may once again attempt to drag Belarus into its war," he stressed.

Zelensky also noted that intelligence reports indicate attempts by the occupying contingent to regroup forces, most likely to compensate for personnel shortages.

"In this context, it is becoming increasingly clear why military activity in Belarus has increased," he added.

Decisions on Hormuz shape future conflicts – Zelensky

The head of state said he instructed relevant channels to warn Belarus' de facto leadership about Ukraine's readiness to defend its land and independence.

"The nature and consequences of recent events in Venezuela should serve as a warning to the Belarusian leadership against making mistakes," Zelensky added.

He also emphasized that the high rate of Russian troop losses continues in April. "The Russians are not succeeding in seizing the initiative on the front, and that is important," he said.

In addition, Zelensky and Syrskyi discussed further long-range operations.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on March 23 Zelensky said following a report from the head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, that Russia plans to further deploy ground control stations for long-range drones both in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories and in Belarus.