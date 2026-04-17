Azerbaijan Fully Commits To Peace Agenda - Presidential Aide

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan is fully committed to the peace agenda, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

“If in the past, at international platforms such as the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, we came with a heavy agenda of war and conflict, today I am pleased to note that we come with an agenda of peace,” he said.

According to him, there is no longer an active phase of war in the South Caucasus.

“Azerbaijan is fully committed to the peace agenda and to the spirit of the Washington summit, where, in the presence of the President of the United States, the Armenia–Azerbaijan normalization process was supported. At present, a normalization agreement between the two countries has already been initiated,” Hajiyev noted.

He emphasized that the practical implementation of agreements is of key importance.

“Agreements should not remain on paper. What matters is their implementation. Azerbaijan demonstrates its commitment through practical steps and pragmatic engagement with Armenia,” he said.

Hajiyev noted that the negotiation process is progressing both at the official level and through people-to-people contacts.

“Official negotiations are progressing successfully, while at the same time we are developing contacts between civil societies. Interaction between Armenia and Azerbaijan has already begun, something that would have been difficult to imagine just a few years ago,” he stressed.

Hajiyev also pointed to early signs of practical cooperation.

“We are already witnessing exports of Azerbaijani petroleum products to Armenia, and we are also considering the possibility of importing certain goods from Armenia. These steps are important for building trust,” he said.

According to him, a new reality is emerging in the region.

“A new status quo is emerging in the South Caucasus, based on legality, legitimacy, and the shared interests of the parties. We are also working on a new regional security architecture that will ensure long-term peace and stability,” he noted.

Hajiyev added that Azerbaijan envisions the future of the region in an expanded framework of cooperation.

“We are striving for a more inclusive South Caucasus with growing cooperation between Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia. Today, bilateral cooperation with Georgia is already strong, and the trilateral Türkiye–Azerbaijan–Georgia format continues to develop,” he concluded.