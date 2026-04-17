Georgia Seeks Partner Cooperation To Advance Middle Corridor - Official
“We are promoting the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (Middle Corridor), and we need cooperation with our friends in this direction,” he noted.
He also emphasized that Georgia is part of the Black Sea Green Energy Corridor project, which is of key importance for Europe and will contribute to diversifying its energy supply.
Zhorzholiani further stated that the South Caucasus is an “island of peace” offering significant business opportunities. He added that the countries of the South Caucasus pursue pragmatic policies and possess the political courage needed to ensure peace in the region.
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