Rare Breed Trigger LTD Announces New Platform-Specific FRT Trigger Models Now Available
"FRT Triggers by Rare Breed Triggers"
Rare Breed Trigger LTD, a leading manufacturer and distributor of Forced Reset Trigger (FRT) products, today announced the availability of several new platform-specific trigger models designed for use across a range of widely utilized firearm systems in the firearms industry.
The newly released lineup includes the FRT-15L3 Trigger, the FR T MR Forced Reset Trigger designed for the HK MR223 and HK MR556, the FRT-RD3 Forced Reset Trigger designed for the HK MP5, MP5K, SP5, and SP5K, and the FRT-15C3 Two-Stage (3-Position) Forced Reset Trigger for the AR-15 platform. Each model has been developed with a focus on precise compatibility and integration with its designated firearm platform.
Unlike generalized trigger solutions, these new models are purpose-built to align with specific firearm systems, ensuring proper fitment and intended functional performance within each supported platform. This platform-specific design approach reflects the company's continued focus on product specialization within the FRT Trigger category.
“These new models represent a continued commitment to delivering platform-focused trigger solutions for the firearms community,” the company said.
Each of the newly released models has been developed to address the growing demand for platform-specific Forced Reset Trigger solutions. By tailoring each design to a dedicated firearm system, Rare Breed Trigger LTD aims to improve overall integration and ensure that users are equipped with a trigger system that aligns directly with their firearm's operating geometry and configuration.
This platform-specific approach reduces ambiguity in product selection and allows end users in the firearms industry to choose a trigger system designed explicitly for their intended application. The result is a more streamlined product lineup that emphasizes compatibility and purpose-built engineering rather than generalized, one-size-fits-all designs.
The new FRT trigger models are available now for purchase directly through the company's official website at.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment