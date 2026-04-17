Rare Breed Trigger LTD Announces New Platform-Specific FRT Trigger Models Now Available

MENAFN - GetNews)



"FRT Triggers by Rare Breed Triggers"

Rare Breed Trigger LTD, a leading manufacturer and distributor of Forced Reset Trigger (FRT) products, today announced the availability of several new platform-specific trigger models designed for use across a range of widely utilized firearm systems in the firearms industry.

The newly released lineup includes the FRT-15L3 Trigger, the FR T MR Forced Reset Trigger designed for the HK MR223 and HK MR556, the FRT-RD3 Forced Reset Trigger designed for the HK MP5, MP5K, SP5, and SP5K, and the FRT-15C3 Two-Stage (3-Position) Forced Reset Trigger for the AR-15 platform. Each model has been developed with a focus on precise compatibility and integration with its designated firearm platform.

Unlike generalized trigger solutions, these new models are purpose-built to align with specific firearm systems, ensuring proper fitment and intended functional performance within each supported platform. This platform-specific design approach reflects the company's continued focus on product specialization within the FRT Trigger category.

“These new models represent a continued commitment to delivering platform-focused trigger solutions for the firearms community,” the company said.

Each of the newly released models has been developed to address the growing demand for platform-specific Forced Reset Trigger solutions. By tailoring each design to a dedicated firearm system, Rare Breed Trigger LTD aims to improve overall integration and ensure that users are equipped with a trigger system that aligns directly with their firearm's operating geometry and configuration.

This platform-specific approach reduces ambiguity in product selection and allows end users in the firearms industry to choose a trigger system designed explicitly for their intended application. The result is a more streamlined product lineup that emphasizes compatibility and purpose-built engineering rather than generalized, one-size-fits-all designs.

The new FRT trigger models are available now for purchase directly through the company's official website at.