HAORUIDE Automation Equipment: Empowering BB Cream's Fine Texture For Dimensional Makeup

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, the beauty industry has witnessed a trend of creative BB cream makeup, where beauty influencers use special application techniques to create light-and-shadow dimensional looks, drawing widespread attention. Behind this trend lies the fine texture and perfect adherence of high-quality BB cream. Guangzhou HAORUIDE Chuangsi Precision Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "HAORUIDE"), a leading enterprise in cosmetic automation equipment manufacturing, supports this through its precision BB cream filling machines, which enhance product texture via advanced technology.

Technical Highlights: Precision Filling for Texture Breakthrough

HAORUIDE's BB cream filling machine adopts a four-head synchronous filling technology, achieving a filling efficiency of up to 3,000 units per hour while ensuring filling accuracy within a 0.2g error range. The machine uses a ceramic pump filling system, which is wear-resistant and easy to clean, guaranteeing long-term stability. This high precision results in a uniform and fine BB cream texture that spreads smoothly and adheres perfectly to the skin, providing a base for dimensional makeup.

Multi-Color Filling Function Meets Creative Needs

The machine supports single-color, dual-color, three-color, and multi-color filling, allowing flexible adjustments based on customer-designed patterns without limitations on colors or shapes. This feature enables cosmetic brands to launch multi-shade products, meeting the demand for gradient blush or contouring effects. A ring轨道 conveyor system ensures positioning accuracy of ±0.05mm across 16 stations, preventing liquid overflow and achieving a 99% product qualification rate.

High-Viscosity Handling Capability Expands Formula Possibilities

HAORUIDE's equipment can handle liquids with viscosity exceeding 40,000 mpas and supports sponge densities up to 50 kg/m3, greatly expanding formula designers' creativity. This technical advantage allows BB cream to adapt to high-viscosity formulas, achieving better spreadability and coverage for long-lasting makeup adherence.

Automated Production Enhances Efficiency and Consistency

The production line boasts over 80% automation, requiring only 3-5 operators to manage the entire process from placing inner containers to labeling. This not only reduces labor costs but also ensures consistent product quality. HAORUIDE provides end-to-end support, from factory planning to after-sales service, helping clients achieve rapid production.

Global Service Network Ensures Stable Operation

The company has an after-sales team of over 10 members, each with more than 10 years of equipment maintenance experience, stationed at client sites worldwide for timely support. HAORUIDE inherits over a decade of R&D expertise, with a stable core team ensuring continuous innovation.

Conclusion

HAORUIDE adheres to the philosophy of "craftsmanship and excellence," empowering cosmetic manufacturing through advanced automation equipment and helping brands enhance product competitiveness. As the beauty industry evolves, HAORUIDE will continue to deliver efficient and reliable solutions.

​About HAORUIDE:​​

Guangzhou HAORUIDE Chuangsi Precision Technology Co., Ltd., founded in 2021, specializes in R&D and manufacturing of automation equipment for cosmetic manufacturers, committed to advancing intelligent manufacturing in the industry.