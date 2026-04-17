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Tart Cherry Extract: A Guide From Selection To Application


2026-04-17 03:09:37
(MENAFN- GetNews) I. Tart Cherry Extract: Introduction

Tart cherry extract, rich in anthocyanins, polyphenols, and natural melatonin, is a popular natural ingredient in functional foods, sports nutrition, and dietary supplements. Its benefits include: antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, uric acid regulation and metabolic support, exercise recovery, sleep improvement, and cardiovascular protection.



II. For Manufacturers: How to Choose High-Quality Tart Cherry Extract?

1. Active Ingredients: Anthocyanin Content

Common Specifications: 10%-25% Anthocyanins; high-content products are preferred for functional supplements.

2. Ratio Extract or Standardized Content?

Common Specifications: 10:1 / 20:1 / 50:1, etc. (representing only the concentration ratio)

Therefore, choosing a standardized content is more crucial for ease of application development.

3. Quality Control

It is recommended to pay attention to COA test reports, active ingredient testing, heavy metal/microbial indicators, etc.

III. Application Field Guide

Application Field Specific Products
Dietary Supplements Uric acid management, gout support formulas, post-workout recovery products, etc.
Sports Nutrition Post-workout recovery, muscle soothing, electrolyte mix powders, etc.
Functional Foods Tart cherry solid beverages, sleep support gummies, energy bars
Sleep Regulation Products Melatonin-based combination products, sleep support products
Cardiovascular Health Anti-inflammatory, antioxidant supplements



IV. Application Considerations

1. Solubility:

Instant powder formulations are recommended due to their wide applicability, especially in beverages and powdered drinks.

2. Stability:

The active ingredient, anthocyanins, is susceptible to changes in light, temperature, and pH. Therefore, choose light-protected packaging and low-temperature processing.

3. Flavor:

Natural tart cherry extract may have a tart taste. It is recommended to combine it with natural sweeteners (stevia) or fruit juice powder.

4. Dosage:

The recommended daily dosage for product design (pure powder/capsules or other): 500–1000 mg.

The application of tart cherry extract is increasingly covering metabolic health, sports nutrition, sleep regulation, and anti-aging. Choosing appropriate raw material specifications and collaborating with professional suppliers will be key to creating differentiated products.



V. YTBIO's Tart Cherry Extract

In both raw material selection and product development, stable supply and quality are equally crucial.

YTBIO has:

  • Own factory: ensuring consistent quality across batches
  • Process support: spray drying & freeze drying
  • Testing system: meeting international quality standards
  • Customization services: OEM / ODM / formulation support

Whether developing sleep aids, sports nutrition products, or antioxidant support products, YTBIO can provide you with professional one-stop solutions.

If you are interested in our products, please feel free to contact us via online inquiry or email. We will provide you with professional service.

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