Tart Cherry Extract: A Guide From Selection To Application
|Application Field
|Specific Products
|Dietary Supplements
|Uric acid management, gout support formulas, post-workout recovery products, etc.
|Sports Nutrition
|Post-workout recovery, muscle soothing, electrolyte mix powders, etc.
|Functional Foods
|Tart cherry solid beverages, sleep support gummies, energy bars
|Sleep Regulation Products
|Melatonin-based combination products, sleep support products
|Cardiovascular Health
|Anti-inflammatory, antioxidant supplements
IV. Application Considerations
1. Solubility:
Instant powder formulations are recommended due to their wide applicability, especially in beverages and powdered drinks.
2. Stability:
The active ingredient, anthocyanins, is susceptible to changes in light, temperature, and pH. Therefore, choose light-protected packaging and low-temperature processing.
3. Flavor:
Natural tart cherry extract may have a tart taste. It is recommended to combine it with natural sweeteners (stevia) or fruit juice powder.
4. Dosage:
The recommended daily dosage for product design (pure powder/capsules or other): 500–1000 mg.
The application of tart cherry extract is increasingly covering metabolic health, sports nutrition, sleep regulation, and anti-aging. Choosing appropriate raw material specifications and collaborating with professional suppliers will be key to creating differentiated products.
V. YTBIO's Tart Cherry Extract
In both raw material selection and product development, stable supply and quality are equally crucial.
YTBIO has:
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Own factory: ensuring consistent quality across batches
Process support: spray drying & freeze drying
Testing system: meeting international quality standards
Customization services: OEM / ODM / formulation support
Whether developing sleep aids, sports nutrition products, or antioxidant support products, YTBIO can provide you with professional one-stop solutions.
If you are interested in our products, please feel free to contact us via online inquiry or email. We will provide you with professional service.
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