Pixazo Launches Developer API, Opening AI Image, Video & Music Generation To The World

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"Pixazo API is our commitment to the developer community. We want to be the creative AI layer that every product team can rely on - transparent, reliable, and built to scale. Developers deserve the same quality of creative AI that our end users experience, delivered programmatically. - Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO Pixazo"Pixazo API gives developers and enterprises programmatic access to state-of-the-art AI creative capabilities - enabling teams to embed generative image, video, and music directly into their products and workflows.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India - April 17, 2026 - Pixazo, the AI design platform, today announced the general availability of Pixazo API - a robust, developer-first interface that unlocks the full power of Pixazo's AI image generation, AI video generation, AI music generation, and design automation capabilities for integration into any application, platform, or automated workflow.

With Pixazo API now publicly available, developers can move beyond the browser and embed AI-powered creativity directly into their products. From e-commerce platforms that need on-demand product visuals, to content teams automating multimedia pipelines, to startups building the next generation of creative tools - Pixazo API provides the infrastructure to make it possible.

What Pixazo API Offers?

Pixazo API is designed with developer experience as a first-class priority. Key capabilities include:



AI Image Generation Endpoint: Generate high-resolution images from text prompts or seed images. Supports multiple styles, aspect ratios, and output formats. Ideal for product imagery, creative assets, social media content, and beyond.

AI Video Generation Endpoint: Produce short-form AI video clips programmatically. Specify content descriptions, duration, and visual style via API parameters and receive production-ready video assets.

AI Music Generation Endpoint: Generate original, royalty-free music tracks and audio backgrounds from text prompts or mood parameters. Control genre, tempo, duration, and instrumentation - ideal for video soundtracks, app audio, branded content, and interactive experiences.

Multi-Model Flexibility: Pixazo API provides an intelligent routing layer over multiple leading AI models. Developers specify the desired output type and quality level; Pixazo selects and manages the optimal underlying model - always with full provider transparency. Clear Documentation & Reliability: Comprehensive API documentation covers authentication, endpoint references, request/response schemas, rate limits, error codes, and code examples in multiple languages. SLA-backed uptime and predictable rate limit tiers are available for enterprise customers.



Built for Every Builder

Pixazo API is suited for a wide range of use cases across industries:



E-commerce: Auto-generate product visuals, lifestyle imagery, and promotional banners at scale.

MarTech & Agencies: Power high-volume multimedia content pipelines with AI-generated images, videos, and music.

SaaS Platforms: Embed AI image, video, and music features natively within existing software products.

Media & Publishing: Produce illustrative imagery, video clips, and AI-composed music to accompany editorial content.

Gaming & Entertainment: Generate dynamic soundscapes, background scores, and visual assets on demand. Developers & Startups: Build entirely new creative applications on top of Pixazo's AI layer.



Getting Started

Developers can sign up for Pixazo API access at pixazo. Full API documentation - including authentication guides, endpoint references, rate limit details, and quickstart code samples - is available in Pixazo Developer Portal. A free tier is available for evaluation, with usage-based and enterprise plans designed to scale with team needs.

About Pixazo

Pixazo is an AI design platform developed by Appy Pie LLP, offering AI image generation, AI video generation, AI music generation, a full suite of creative design tools, and a developer API. Pixazo is committed to transparency, responsible AI use, and making professional-quality creative output accessible to everyone.

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