Finding Peace Through Personal Relationships With Spiritual Energy

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 15, 2026 8:11 am - Doctor shares his extraordinary journeys on the spiritual plane and invites readers to explore their own unique interpretations.

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2026 - During times of uncertainty or hardship, having a spiritual connection with the“One Who is Life” may provide a path toward healing and hope, suggested minister and licensed psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen.

Visitors on his website,, can explore - and perhaps draw inspiration from - Dr. Noomen's remarkable collection of vivid experiences and wisdom he gained during transformative“visits” with a spiritual presence.

As Dr. Noomen himself explained,“I can only say that the information came from a presence on my innermost spiritual level I was in communication with for some time. The words seem the result of my spirit merging with the spirit of life It/Her/Himself.”

Dr. Noomen does not use the word God when writing about his experiences with the One-Who-Is-The-Totality-Of-All-Existence. Instead, he relays his extraordinary journeys on the spiritual plane with an openness that invites readers to uncover and explore their own accessibility to spirituality without labels or constructs. What others will experience, he explained, will be as unique and as personal as the individuals themselves.

The information on is organized into 12 writings. Each one explores, in great detail, a different aspect of his direct contact with the world of the Positive State and the insights he gained.

He grew to believe that, either directly or indirectly, all life stems from one common source, and when people connect with that source, they reach the highest level of existence. And perhaps more importantly, he believed that being in direct contact with the ALL of existence is possible for every human being.

A man of profound introspection and awareness, Dr. Noomen passed away in 2019, but his wealth of wisdom and insights freely shared on will continue to inspire people throughout the world to broaden their spiritual paths.

An example from Dr. Noomen's Wisdoms of the Week at:

“We all know that anything can go wrong anytime: in nature, parts of our body, relationships and, of course, technical equipment. Even our mind can suddenly take a dip. All these wisdom's state that Life Itself is Love, however it may be battered and damaged. This may be hard to hold on to in days of breakdowns and misery. Yet when we do just that, holding on to all Life's true nature being Love, it brings us 'home' and is healing; spiritually, mentally and perhaps even physically. How do I know? Life in me shows me. We all can have a personal relationship with Him/Her.”

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Photos and links to previous interviews and Q&As are available upon request.

ABOUT DR. PIETER NOOMEN

Born in the Netherlands, Dr. Pieter Noomen completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam and became senior minister of three Protestant churches. Later, he worked as a psychotherapist and staff member at a Los Angeles church and became involved in mental health issues like suicide prevention and hospice.

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