403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Vietjet Expands Asia Connectivity With New China Routes
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 17 April 2026 – Vietjet has announced five new routes connecting Vietnam and China, alongside strategic agreements to strengthen its fleet, financing capabilities, and aviation technology partnerships, further reinforcing its position as a fast-growing aviation player in Asia.
The announcements were made during the state visit of Vietnam's top leader To Lam to China, highlighting deepening regional cooperation.
Expanding connectivity in Asia
Vietjet has introduced five new routes connecting popular destinations in the two neighboring countries: Hanoi-Hangzhou, Hanoi-Enshi, Hanoi-Huangshan, Ho Chi Minh City-Guilin, and Ho Chi Minh City-Huangshan. Two routes-Hanoi-Enshi and Ho Chi Minh City-Guilin-are already operational.
With a total of 130 routes between Vietnam and China and nearly 14.5 million passengers carried during more than a decade, Vietjet continues to enhance connectivity across major economic and tourism hubs in Asia. The latest additions further strengthen Vietnam's position as an accessible international hub, offering seamless onward connectivity to emerging destinations across Asia-Pacific.
Strengthening aviation finance and fleet strategy
Vietjet has signed an agreement with SPDB Financial Leasing to finance up to 10 COMAC C909 aircraft through operating leases. This move supports the airline's plans to expand capacity, optimise costs, and maintain competitive fares.
The airline has also partnered with AVIC Cabin Systems to develop next-generation aircraft interiors and strengthen aviation supply chains. The collaboration is expected to drive innovation, localisation, and long-term industrial growth in the region.
On this occasion, COMAC University conferred the title of Distinguished Professor on Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, in recognition of her contributions to aviation research and development, as well as advancing international cooperation.
Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said:“Collaborations between Vietjet, Sovico, and leading Chinese partners are opening up new development opportunities. not only for businesses but also for the broader economic ecosystems of both countries. In a rapidly restructuring world, relationships built on trust, long-term vision, and shared values will form the foundation for sustainable success.”
With its continued network expansion and deepening partnerships across finance, technology, and industrial development, Vietjet is positioning itself at the forefront of regional connectivity and aviation innovation.
About Vietjet
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. The airline currently operates 135 aircraft and has nearly 600 additional aircraft on order, including both wide-body and narrow-body aircraft. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
The announcements were made during the state visit of Vietnam's top leader To Lam to China, highlighting deepening regional cooperation.
Expanding connectivity in Asia
Vietjet has introduced five new routes connecting popular destinations in the two neighboring countries: Hanoi-Hangzhou, Hanoi-Enshi, Hanoi-Huangshan, Ho Chi Minh City-Guilin, and Ho Chi Minh City-Huangshan. Two routes-Hanoi-Enshi and Ho Chi Minh City-Guilin-are already operational.
With a total of 130 routes between Vietnam and China and nearly 14.5 million passengers carried during more than a decade, Vietjet continues to enhance connectivity across major economic and tourism hubs in Asia. The latest additions further strengthen Vietnam's position as an accessible international hub, offering seamless onward connectivity to emerging destinations across Asia-Pacific.
Strengthening aviation finance and fleet strategy
Vietjet has signed an agreement with SPDB Financial Leasing to finance up to 10 COMAC C909 aircraft through operating leases. This move supports the airline's plans to expand capacity, optimise costs, and maintain competitive fares.
The airline has also partnered with AVIC Cabin Systems to develop next-generation aircraft interiors and strengthen aviation supply chains. The collaboration is expected to drive innovation, localisation, and long-term industrial growth in the region.
On this occasion, COMAC University conferred the title of Distinguished Professor on Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, in recognition of her contributions to aviation research and development, as well as advancing international cooperation.
Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said:“Collaborations between Vietjet, Sovico, and leading Chinese partners are opening up new development opportunities. not only for businesses but also for the broader economic ecosystems of both countries. In a rapidly restructuring world, relationships built on trust, long-term vision, and shared values will form the foundation for sustainable success.”
With its continued network expansion and deepening partnerships across finance, technology, and industrial development, Vietjet is positioning itself at the forefront of regional connectivity and aviation innovation.
About Vietjet
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. The airline currently operates 135 aircraft and has nearly 600 additional aircraft on order, including both wide-body and narrow-body aircraft. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment