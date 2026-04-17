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Dubai Police Arrest Irish Gang Member Involved In International Crime Within 48 Hours

Dubai Police Arrest Irish Gang Member Involved In International Crime Within 48 Hours


2026-04-17 02:50:27
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The suspect is accused of being involved in criminal offences in his home country
    By: Bahni Bandyopadhyay

    Dubai Police, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Interior, have arrested an Irish fugitive for his alleged role in an organised criminal group involved in international crimes in his home country.

    The arrest of "D. J. K.", an Irish national and member of a gang involved in international criminal offences, comes as part of ongoing efforts to combat organised crime and pursue internationally wanted individuals.

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    The arrest was made in just 48 hours after the issuance of the Public Prosecution order dated April 15, 2026, following intensive search, investigation and close surveillance operations.

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    A judicial file was received from Irish authorities outlining the charges against the suspect and his role within the international criminal group. Dubai Public Prosecution subsequently issued an arrest warrant to initiate legal procedures ahead of his extradition.

    Dubai Police affirmed its ongoing commitment to supporting international efforts in combating cross-border crime, and working side by side with law enforcement agencies worldwide to enhance security and safety in communities.

    The operation highlights the advanced capabilities and high level of operational efficiency of security authorities in Dubai and the UAE.

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Khaleej Times

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