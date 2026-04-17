Defeat Of Constitution Bills Victory For States: BJD​

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 18 (IANS) Senior MP and BJD Parliamentary Party leader in the Rajya Sabha, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, on Friday hailed the defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament, saying it was effectively the defeat of the contentious Delimitation Bill (131st Constitutional Amendment).

He termed this a crucial victory for states like Odisha, which were likely to lose a significant share in the Lok Sabha with the passage of the Delimitation Bill.​

Taking to his X handle, Mangaraj on Friday wrote,“It was not the Women's Reservation Bill but the contentious Delimitation Bill (131st Constitutional Amendment) that was defeated in Parliament today. This marks a crucial victory for states like Odisha, which were at risk of being deprived of their rightful share.”​

He also highlighted the efforts made by BJD president Naveen Patnaik to garner support from the state government and MPs from Odisha to oppose the Delimitation Bill. Mangaraj said the BJD supremo took a firm and proactive stand on this issue.​

The BJD leader further added that Patnaik not only raised strong concerns but also wrote to the Odisha Chief Minister and all MPs from the state, urging them to unite and safeguard Odisha's interests.​

“Unfortunately, the 20 BJP MPs from Odisha failed to rise to the occasion. They chose to align with party directives rather than stand up for the state's rights,” said Mangaraj.​

“ Nevertheless, truth has prevailed, and justice has been upheld. Despite limited representation in the Parliament, we take pride in our leader's steadfast commitment to fighting for Odisha and its people,” he added.​

Meanwhile, reacting strongly to the failure of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha President Aishwarya Biswal termed the development a“very sad day for democracy,” alleging that political considerations were placed above women's empowerment.​

Notably, the Constitution Amendment Bills seeking to modify the women's reservation law and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats for the 2029 general elections were defeated in the Lower House on Friday after two days of intense debate.