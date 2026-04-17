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Natural Gas Forecast 17/04: Prices Stay Weak (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The natural gas markets continue to look very weak, despite the fact that the price rose slightly on Thursday. This market is still a soft one, as the season isn't conducive to higher pricing.
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