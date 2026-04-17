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DUBAI SOUTH INTRODUCES NEW INCENTIVES TO SUSTAIN ECONOMIC MOMENTUM

DUBAI SOUTH INTRODUCES NEW INCENTIVES TO SUSTAIN ECONOMIC MOMENTUM


2026-04-17 02:30:22
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates –April 2026: Dubai South has announced a new set of
incentives for companies operating within its Free Zone, reinforcing its commitment to
supporting the business community and sustaining economic momentum.



Aligned with the wider efforts of the Dubai Free Zones Council to enhance the
competitiveness and resilience of Dubai's free zone ecosystem, the initiative introduces a
range of measures designed to facilitate business continuity and ease operational
requirements for companies.

The incentives include support for new company formation, facilitation of license renewals,
and exemption from late renewal fines.

This step reflects Dubai South's continued focus on creating a business-friendly environment that supports companies at every stage of their journey, while contributing to Dubai's broader economic objectives.

In his comments, Nabil Al Kindi, Group CEO of Dubai South, said:“Dubai South remains
committed to supporting our business community by introducing measures that facilitate
growth and continuity. This latest initiative builds on our ongoing efforts to provide support
across our ecosystem, including the recently announced measures for SMEs at the Business
Park. It also aligns with the vision of our wise leadership and the broader economic direction
of the UAE, and reflects our continued focus under the 'Dubai South in Motion' initiative to
sustain business momentum and reinforce confidence.”
Dubai South continues to serve a diverse base of regional and international companies,
offering a strategic location, integrated infrastructure and a seamless business environment
that supports long-term growth.
Companies can get in touch with Dubai South at 800 SOUTH to learn more about eligibility
and avail the services.

MENAFN17042026005446012082ID1110997179



Mid-East Info

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