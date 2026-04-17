Armorthane Secures Blast Mitigation Contracts Across 8 Countries

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ArmorThane USA Inc., a leading manufacturer of polyurea and polyurethane protective coatings, today announced it has secured more than a dozen blast mitigation contracts spanning eight countries. Active partnerships include Gulf region government ministries and private developers focused on hardening critical infrastructure buildings against explosive threats, as well as construction firms building out MAMAD-specification hardened shelter programs worldwide.

The contracts reflect a rapid escalation in global demand for certified blast protection coatings as governments and facility operators respond to an increasingly complex threat environment. ArmorThane's spray-applied polyurea systems - including UltraBlast and ArmorBlast - provide the elastomeric layer that contains spall, absorbs overpressure, and maintains structural integrity when conventional concrete and epoxy systems fail.

"The demand we are seeing internationally is not a trend - it is a structural shift in how governments think about building protection," said a spokesperson for ArmorThane. "What polyurea does for a shelter or a critical infrastructure wall is not theoretical. We have tested it under DoD and NATO protocols, and the material performs when everything else fails."

ArmorThane's blast mitigation program spans DHS-designated critical infrastructure categories including government facilities, energy installations, data centers, transportation hubs, and hardened shelter construction. The company's UltraBlast formulation has been independently tested at the University of Missouri Explosives Laboratory and field-validated in Iraq, and is aligned with UFC 4-010-01, the Unified Facilities Criteria for Minimum Antiterrorism Standards for Buildings.

MAMAD shelters - hardened reinforced safe rooms designed to protect occupants from direct blast overpressure and fragmentation - represent a growing segment of the program. ArmorThane works with construction firms through the full design and specification process, providing formulation selection, applicator qualification, and the compliance documentation required for blast-rated components in certified shelter programs.

UltraBlast and ArmorBlast are two-component, 1:1, fast-set, spray-applied polyurea systems made of 100% solids with no volatile organic compounds. Applied at 45 to 90 mils, the coatings cure touch-dry in 30 to 60 seconds and reach full cure within 24 hours - enabling rapid deployment with minimal facility downtime. ArmorThane's formulations have withstood overpressure events of 500 to 800 PSI, compared to approximately 300 PSI at failure for epoxy-based systems.

About ArmorThane USA Inc USA Inc. is a Springfield, Missouri-based manufacturer of spray-applied polyurea and polyurethane protective coatings serving commercial, industrial, military, and government clients worldwide. The company's product portfolio - including the HighLine series, ArmorLiner, UltraBlast, AquaSafe, SureGrip, and ArmorDeck - is engineered for performance in demanding environments including blast mitigation, corrosion protection, waterproofing, and abrasion resistance. ArmorThane supports a global network of certified dealers and applicators. Learn more at armorthane.