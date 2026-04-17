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E-Voting Authorised In Three Cantons For July 14 Vote

E-Voting Authorised In Three Cantons For July 14 Vote


2026-04-17 02:07:18
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Cantons Graubünden, St Gallen and Thurgau have been authorised to use electronic voting in the federal votes on June 14, the Federal Chancellery said on Friday. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: E-voting authorised in three cantons for July 14 vote This content was published on April 17, 2026 - 11:28 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Italiano it Voto elettronico: 3 cantoni hanno ottenuto autorizzazione per 14/6 Original Read more: Voto elettronico: 3 cantoni hanno ottenuto autorizzazione per

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Procedures were checked and additional measures taken following a breakdown that occurred on March 8 in canton Basel City. The Federal Chancellery considers it highly unlikely that a problem similar to the one that occurred in Basel City will occur again, the Chancellery said in a statement.

+ E-voting debacle in Basel: embarrassing glitch or serious problem?

At the beginning of March, 2,048 electronically cast votes in canton Basel City could not be decrypted or counted due to irregularities in the use of PIN-protected USB sticks. There is no connection between the incident in Basel City and the electronic voting system provided by Swiss Post and used by Graubünden, St Gallen and Thurgau.

+ Swiss Abroad: e-voting doesn't make up for frustrations

For its part, canton Basel City had decided to commission an external analysis of the circumstances and causes of the problem. The federal chancellery will examine the results of this audit in detail and, if necessary, invite the cantons to take further action. The Basel City cantonal government decided to suspend the e-voting trials until the end of 2026.

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This content was published on Feb 11, 2026 Swiss voters will decide on a 10‐million population cap and a reform of civilian service on June 14.

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