Magic Sand Recalled Owing To Asbestos Risk

Asbestos traces were found in some products during tests, the publisher said. The magic sand is also sold in Switzerland.

The decision to recall the products was made in co-operation with the relevant cantonal authorities, according to the economics ministry and the Federal Consumer Affairs Bureau.

The moses. Verlag is calling on consumers to stop using the product immediately and return it to the shop. The purchase price will be refunded in full.

+ Asbestos removal work still progressing slowly in Switzerland

Adapted from German by AI/ts

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