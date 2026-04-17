Straumann Group Shareholders Approve All Proposals

The shareholders approved the following:



The management report, the annual financial statements, and the consolidated financial statements for the 2025 business year

The non-financial report for the 2025 business year

The compensation report for the 2025 business year, in a consultative vote

The appropriation of earnings and the dividend payment for the 2025 business year of CHF 1.00 (gross) per share. The total amount for dividend of 158.6 million CHF is paid out of retained earnings, leaving a balance of 2.1 billion CHF carried forward. After the deduction of 35% Swiss withholding tax, the dividend paid out net will be CHF 0.65 per share. The dividend will be paid out as of 23 April 2026. The ex-dividend date is 21 April 2026

Discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management for the 2025 business year

The fixed compensation of the Board of Directors collectively for the next term

The compensation of the Executive Management

The re-election of Petra Rumpf as Member and Chair of the Board, and the re-election of Xiaoqun Clever-Steg, Olivier Filliol, Stefan Meister, and Regula Wallimann, as well as the election of Wolfgang Becker and Sébastien Schatzmann as new Board Members, each for a term of one year

Thomas Straumann and Marco Gadola did not stand for re-election

Thomas Straumann will transition into the role of Honorary Chairman

The election of Olivier Filliol, Stefan Meister and Regula Wallimann to the Human Resources & Compensation Committee for a term of one year

The re-election of Neovius AG in Basel as the independent voting representative for a term of one year. The re-election of Ernst & Young AG, Basel, as auditors for the 2026 business year

The voting results are attached to this release.

The next ordinary general meeting of Straumann's shareholders will be convened on 8 April 2027 at the Basel Congress Center.

About Straumann Group

The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs around 12 000 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

Straumann Holding AG, Peter Merian-Weg 12, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Phone: +41 (0)61 965 11 11

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