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Liquidation Announcement
|
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Liquidation Announcement
17.04.2026 / 15:04 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV Liquidation of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Green Social Sustainable Bond Active UCITS ETF - effective from 29 May 2026 This is to notify you that the JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Green Social Sustainable Bond Active UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund") in which you hold shares will be liquidated. Your Sub-Fund will bear securities transaction costs only; all other costs associated with the liquidation will be paid by the management company. To help ensure an orderly and efficient liquidation process, your Sub-Fund may begin liquidating holdings in the period leading up to the liquidation date. In relation to distributing share classes only, the final dividend distribution will be paid on 8 May 2026. Any further accrued income at the time of liquidation will be paid in the liquidation proceeds. To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser. Enquiries: JPMorgan Christopher Moore +44 207 742 0044 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit . 17.04.2026 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
|JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
|Dublin 1 Dublin
|Ireland
|Phone:
|+353 1 612 3000
|Internet:
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2310610
|
2310610 17.04.2026 GMT/BST
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