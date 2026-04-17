Indiaai Mission Selects 10 Startups For Global Acceleration Programme
The programme is being conducted in partnership with Station F and HEC Paris, and focuses on enabling startups to access international markets, build strategic networks and enhance technological capabilities.
The selected startups operate across diverse sectors including health tech, climate tech, edtech, satellite intelligence and cognitive AI, reflecting the breadth of India's emerging AI ecosystem.
The programme includes a three-week online preparatory phase followed by a three-month residency in Paris, where startups will receive mentorship, access to global investors and exposure to advanced entrepreneurial ecosystems.
According to the ministry, the initiative aligns with India's National AI Strategy by promoting cross-border collaboration, innovation and global integration of Indian startups. It is also aimed at attracting investments and strengthening India's position in AI-driven solutions.
The selected startups include AI Health Highway India, Awiros, Cognecto, Flaunt, GreenFi Climateforce Technologies, Infiheal Healthtech, InLustro Learning, PredCo, SkyServe and TestAIng Solutions, chosen through a multi-stage evaluation process.
Officials said the programme is part of broader efforts to build a robust, responsible and globally competitive AI ecosystem in India, while supporting startups with resources, expertise and international market linkages.
(KNN Bureau)
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