Meity Sets Up AI Governance And Economic Group To Drive India's AI Strategy

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has constituted the AI Governance and Economic Group (AIGEG), a high-level inter-ministerial body that will serve as the central mechanism for policy development and coordination on artificial intelligence in India.

The move formalises key institutional recommendations outlined in India's AI Governance Guidelines and the Economic Survey, both of which emphasised the need for a unified, whole-of-government approach to AI regulation and deployment.

Leadership and Composition

The AIGEG will be chaired by Union Minister for MeitY Ashwini Vaishnaw, while Minister of State for MeitY Jitin Prasada will serve as Vice Chairperson.

The group will include senior representatives from across ministries and departments, bringing together expertise in policy, technology, security and economic affairs.

Driving a Whole-of-Government Approach

The AIGEG is designed to function as the apex inter-ministerial body within India's AI governance framework. Its mandate includes aligning the actions of ministries, regulators and advisory bodies to ensure a coherent national strategy on AI.

The Economic Survey had highlighted the need for such a coordinating authority to balance rapid AI adoption with labour market realities and broader social stability concerns.

Expert Advisory Support

To support its work, the AIGEG will be assisted by a Technology and Policy Expert Committee (TPEC), which will provide guidance on global developments, emerging technologies, regulatory challenges and evolving risks in the AI domain.

(KNN Bureau)

