MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Britain's grid operator is launching a progra encouraging households to increase electricity consumption this summer during periods when renewable generation exceeds network capacity. National Energy System Operator plans to alert energy suppliers when surplus wind and solar output overwhelms absorption capability, allowing companies to offer customers free or discounted electricity during those windows.

As the uptake of clean energy technologies like those being championed by entities like Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) spreads around the world, utility firms like Neso will have more grid stabilization options as electrified marine and road transport serves as mobile energy storage during...

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