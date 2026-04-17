Southeast Asian E-Commerce Reached $157B In 2025, Report Says

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Southeast Asia's e-commerce sector continued its strong rise in 2025, reaching a total value of $157 billion, according to a new report by Momentum Works. This growth shows how online shopping is becoming a major part of everyday life across the region, driven by better technology, improved delivery systems, and changing consumer habits.

As global e-commerce giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) continue to set the pace for the adoption of cutting-edge technologies in e-commerce, the Southeast Asian market is bound to...

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