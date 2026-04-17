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FM Participates In International Meeting On Freedom Of Navigation In Strait Of Hormuz

FM Participates In International Meeting On Freedom Of Navigation In Strait Of Hormuz


2026-04-17 02:02:11
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Antalya, Apr. 17 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi took part on Friday in an international meeting on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, held via video conference.
The meeting, convened at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, brought together representatives from 50 countries to discuss recent developments related to the strategic waterway.
Participants stressed the importance of ensuring full freedom of international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law.

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Jordan News Agency

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