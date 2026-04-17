Caesarstone Wins“Most Innovative” Award In The Inaugural 2026 KBIS Innovation Hour

MENAFN - 3BL) ORLANDO, Fla. and CHARLOTTE, N.C. April 17, 2026 /3BL/ - Caesarston, the pioneer of surface innovation and a leader in premium multi-material, multi-surface design, earned the title of“Most Innovative” for its Caesarstone ICONTM collection in the inaugural Innovation Hour competition held at the 2026 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Orlando, Florida on February 17th.

Innovation Hour, held on the first day of KBIS, is billed as“a fast-paced, design-forward 'show + tell' session that highlights emerging materials, product features, and design details that are quietly shaping the future of kitchen and bath spaces.” Eight exhibitors competed for three winning titles (Most Innovative, Most Unexpected, I'd Spec That Tomorrow) selected by the audience via live voting on site during the event.

To earn the Most Innovative title, Caesarstone's Mor Krisher, Caesarstone's Product Design Director, showcased Caesarstone ICONTM. Caesarstone ICONTM is the brand's entirely new category of surfaces that marks a significant milestone in the industry. All Caesarstone ICONTM surfaces are crystalline silica-free* and include ~85% recycled materials, delivering a revolutionary blend of beauty, sustainability, and performance.

Krisher engaged the audience with his perspective on Caesarstone ICONTM, recounting its journey from ambitious idea to R&D and finally, to trailblazing product. "People connected with Caesarstone ICONTM because it is sustainable, but also because of its story", says Krisher. "I spoke about how we turned this product from concept to reality, focusing on the design and R&D aspects. I think the pioneering narrative resonated with a lot of listeners."

“This win is a great recognition for Caesarstone's future-focused, progressive approach to surface innovation,” shares Lindsey Waldrep, Caesarstone's vice president of marketing.“From day one of the company more than 37 years ago, we've been the inventor of surface categories, and that continues today with Caesarstone ICONTM. We're thrilled that specifying kitchen and bath designers realize the importance and possibilities of this exceptional new surface solution.”

In recognition of the Most Innovative honor, Caesarstone's Krisher and Waldrep were interviewed by Chelsie Butler on the From the Tap podcast, recorded on site at the show. From the Tap is a production of KBB (Kitchen and Bath Business), the official publication of the National Kitchen and Bath Association and KBIS. The episode aired live from KBIS, and the recording will be available soon across all popular podcast streaming platforms.

Caesarstone has always championed innovation, using cutting-edge R&D to forge new paths in the surface industry. As a global-leading category, Caesarstone ICONTM shines bright, highlighting the strength of our product innovation.

To date, Caesarstone ICONTM has won six leading international awards-reflecting not only the ingenuity of Caesarstone's R&D department, but also the capabilities, commitment, and vision of its global teams. With 59 Caesarstone ICONTM models currently available in global markets-and a new collection to be unveiled in the coming months-Caesarstone is driven by this product category's iconic achievements, and looks forward to the future with pride.

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*May contain traces of crystalline silica less than 1%.

Caesarstone (CSTE) designs and manufactures premium surfaces for residential and commercial spaces. A global industry leader, Caesarstone leverages cutting-edge technology to redefine standards of aesthetics, durability, and sustainability. The company offers an extensive portfolio of over 100 colors, inspiring creativity and self-expression for a wide range of applications for indoor and outdoor living.

Among the pioneers of quartz surfaces, Caesarstone has since expanded into porcelain and natural stone and recently introduced a completely new category of advanced fusion surfaces. As a trusted design partner in over 50 countries worldwide, Caesarstone crafts beautiful, sustainable surfaces designed to last a lifetime.

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Media contact:

Irene Williams

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615.429.8492