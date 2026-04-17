Ceasefire In Lebanon, But Humanitarian Crisis Continues

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24% of the population continues to suffer from food insecurity. More than 1.2 million people are displaced, including 390,000 children Some villages do not have access to water, hospitals, or livelihood opportunities 15% of children aged 6 to 23 months in displacement zones are fed only milk - a serious nutritional risk Action Against Hunger is maintaining and adapting its health, nutrition and essential services interventions to continue reaching the displaced population.

NEW YORK and BEIRUT, April 17, 2026 /3BL/ - Following the announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon, the humanitarian situation remains extremely fragile. Action Against Hunger warns that the cessation of hostilities has not brought immediate relief to the most vulnerable population, who continue to face displacement, massive destruction and a lack of access to basic services.

In the hours following the announcement, Action Against Hunger has observed very intense population movement with diverse patterns of mobility.

“Many people are trying to return to their homes, others are trying to return just to check on the condition of their homes, and others are unable to do so or decide to wait for fear of further displacement,” says Sonia Ben Salem, Action Against Hunger's advocacy coordinator in Lebanon.

Currently, there are already more than 1,200,000 displaced people in Lebanon, including 390,000 children.

Action Against Hunger was already responding to needs before the ceasefire, so program activities are continuing, but there will be a shift in geographical focus depending on population movements.

Returning to destroyed homes

People trying to return home are finding themselves with nowhere to go.

“Many people are returning to homes that have been destroyed or severely damaged. Others cannot return because they live in areas declared high-risk, where clashes are still taking place,” explains Sonia.“The level of destruction in some areas is comparable to that in Gaza: entire villages razed to the ground, with no water, no hospitals, no means of livelihood.”

The primary need of the displaced population remains a safe and dignified place to stay, along with access to water, healthcare and other essential services.

A ceasefire does not eliminate vulnerability; the locations change, but needs remain

The ceasefire on its own does not reduce the population's vulnerability or bring the emergency to an end. That is why our teams continue to adapt their response to new needs.

“It is not so much a question of changing what we do, but where we do it. The needs existed before the ceasefire and remain the same now,” explains Sonia.“We are adjusting our presence to continue reaching the places where people are moving to.”

Health and nutrition activities, which are vital for saving lives, remain a priority. It has been found that around 15% of children aged 6 to 23 months in displacement zones are fed only milk, posing a high risk to their health. Furthermore, 24% of the population faces acute food insecurity, a figure that has not decreased following the announcement of the ceasefire.

“A ceasefire does not restore homes, guarantee food or re-establish basic services. Vulnerability does not disappear overnight, and needs will persist for a long time if there is no reconstruction and restoration of public services,” concludes Sonia Ben Salem.

Action Against Hunger has been present in Lebanon since 2006, providing essential support to over 603,624 people in 2024. Currently, 112 members of the Action Against Hunger team are working in Lebanon.

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Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 26.5 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across over 55 countries, our 8,500+ dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.