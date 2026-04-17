Amir Meets Turkish President, Pakistani Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Antalya (Turkiye): The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani; HE President of the Republic of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and HE Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif held Friday a joint meeting on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026.

Discussion during the meeting focused on the latest regional and international developments, particularly in the Middle East region, as well as the international efforts aimed at de-escalation and promoting diplomatic solutions to enhance security and stability.

In this regard, HH the Amir and HE the Turkish President commended the efforts exerted by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in this regard and expressed their support for the HE the Pakistani Prime Minister's efforts thereon.

The meeting also saw exchange of viewpoints on key issues of common interest. The three paries emphasized the importance of continuing coordination regarding various challenges to contribute to consolidating security and stability at the regional and international levels.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khulaifi.

A lineup of high-ranking officials from the Turkish and Pakistani sides were also present.