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Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Partner Thomas Dunlap To Moderate Key Sessions At The 2026 INTA Annual Meeting In London
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is pleased to announce that Partner Thomas Dunlap will serve as a moderator for two“Table Topic” sessions at the International Trademark Association (INTA) Annual Meeting 2026, taking place in London, United Kingdom.
Thomas Dunlap will moderate discussions on the following timely and impactful topics:
AI and IP: The Intersection of Law and the Evolution of Technology
.Date: May 2, 2026
.Time: 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM
.About: This roundtable examines how AI is transforming the creation, protection, and commercialization of innovation. Topics include patentability, copyright ownership, data rights, trade secrets, trademark implications, and evolving regulatory and risk management considerations.
Estate Planning for IP Holders: Preserving Creative Legacies
.Date: May 2, 2026
.Time: 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM
.About: This session offers practical guidance on succession planning for IP assets, including testamentary assignments, trust structures, licensing strategies, and maintaining enforceability, value, and continuity across ownership transitions.
As a seasoned intellectual property attorney and adjunct professor of law who has lectured extensively on Artificial Intelligence and Intellectual Property, Dunlap brings extensive experience in patent law, innovation strategy, and emerging technologies. His participation highlights Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig's continued commitment to thought leadership at the intersection of law and innovation.
The INTA Annual Meeting is one of the world's premier and largest gatherings of intellectual property professionals, typically attended by ten thousand IP professionals, offering a global platform for collaboration, education, and the exchange of ideas shaping the future of IP law.
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About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys who advise and represent clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides itself on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with its clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we can assist you, contact us by calling (800) 747-9354 or emailing....
Thomas Dunlap will moderate discussions on the following timely and impactful topics:
AI and IP: The Intersection of Law and the Evolution of Technology
.Date: May 2, 2026
.Time: 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM
.About: This roundtable examines how AI is transforming the creation, protection, and commercialization of innovation. Topics include patentability, copyright ownership, data rights, trade secrets, trademark implications, and evolving regulatory and risk management considerations.
Estate Planning for IP Holders: Preserving Creative Legacies
.Date: May 2, 2026
.Time: 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM
.About: This session offers practical guidance on succession planning for IP assets, including testamentary assignments, trust structures, licensing strategies, and maintaining enforceability, value, and continuity across ownership transitions.
As a seasoned intellectual property attorney and adjunct professor of law who has lectured extensively on Artificial Intelligence and Intellectual Property, Dunlap brings extensive experience in patent law, innovation strategy, and emerging technologies. His participation highlights Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig's continued commitment to thought leadership at the intersection of law and innovation.
The INTA Annual Meeting is one of the world's premier and largest gatherings of intellectual property professionals, typically attended by ten thousand IP professionals, offering a global platform for collaboration, education, and the exchange of ideas shaping the future of IP law.
###
About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys who advise and represent clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides itself on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with its clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we can assist you, contact us by calling (800) 747-9354 or emailing....
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