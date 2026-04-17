Verum Messenger Introduces Major Platform Update Expanding Privacy, Connectivity, And Digital Ecosystem

London, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verum Messenger announced a major platform update designed to expand its communication capabilities, strengthen user privacy, and unify multiple digital tools within a single application.

Verum Messenger

The update introduces a set of new and improved features across messaging, security, and connectivity, reflecting the company's ongoing focus on building a more integrated communication environment.

According to the development team, the update is part of a broader roadmap aimed at enhancing user control over data, improving cross-device communication, and reducing reliance on external applications for everyday digital interactions.

Verum Finance: Integrated In-App Financial Layer

It is also compatible with Apple Pay and similar payment services, allowing users to complete purchases and transfers directly from within the application. By embedding these capabilities into the messaging environment, Verum aims to reduce the need for external financial applications and create a more unified digital experience where communication and financial interactions coexist within a single platform.

Cross-Device and Offline Communication Development

As part of its latest update direction, Verum is exploring enhanced peer-to-peer communication capabilities designed to improve connectivity even in low or unstable network conditions.

The platform also includes on-device translation features supporting multiple languages, processed locally to maintain privacy and reduce reliance on cloud-based services.

Integrated Communication Ecosystem

Verum Messenger continues to expand beyond traditional messaging by integrating additional communication tools within the app.

The platform includes a built-in VPN service, disposable anonymous email addresses, and Verum eSIM functionality supporting connectivity in over 150 countries. It also supports large file sharing and group chats of up to 10,000 participants, enabling both personal and large-scale communication use cases.

Expanded Messaging and Interaction Features

The latest release introduces a range of messaging enhancements, including AI-assisted conversations, scheduled message delivery, message editing after sending, and disappearing messages that automatically removes after being read.

Users can also receive notifications when messages are copied, forwarded, or when screenshots are taken. Additional controls allow users to restrict screenshots or screen recording where supported.

The update also improves chat usability with pinned messages, reactions, quick replies, customizable chat layouts, and advanced notification settings.

Enhanced Account Control and User Autonomy

Verum places strong emphasis on user autonomy, offering tools such as one-tap account deletion, restricted chat access controls, and comprehensive active session management. These features are designed to give users full visibility and control over their account activity and data exposure at any time.

Strengthened Privacy and Security Controls

Security remains a core focus of the platform. The update includes end-to-end encryption across messages, voice calls, and video calls, along with automatic message deletion timers.

Users now have access to biometric authentication options such as Face ID and Touch ID, app-level passcode locking, active session management, and enhanced controls for managing chat access.

All encryption keys are stored locally on the user's device, reinforcing a privacy-first architecture.

Company Statement

“This update reflects our long-term vision of making communication more secure, flexible, and independent of fragmented external tools,” said a Verum Messenger spokesperson.“We are focused on building a platform where users can communicate and manage digital interactions in a more unified way.”

Availability

The update is being rolled out gradually to Verum Messenger users across supported platforms (iOS & MacOS).

About Verum Messenger

Verum Messenger is a communication platform focused on combining messaging, privacy tools, and digital connectivity features within a single application.

Press Inquiries

Derek Katz

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: