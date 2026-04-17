Gujarat: Surat Metro Trial Run Begins On Key Corridor, Boosting Connectivity To Diamond Bourse​

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, April 17 (IANS) Trial runs on a key stretch of the Surat Metro have begun, bringing the city closer to the launch of a mass rapid transit system expected to ease congestion and improve access to major commercial centres, including the Surat Diamond Bourse.​

The Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited has initiated testing on an 8.5-kilometre corridor between Dream City and Althan Tenement.​

The trial phase, scheduled over 500 hours, is examining the train's speed, braking systems and other technical parameters ahead of operational clearance.​

Officials said the service is expected to provide a faster, safer and more environmentally sustainable mode of transport for commuters.​

The metro is set to offer direct connectivity to the Surat Diamond Bourse, which is likely to benefit an estimated 40,000 to 45,000 artisans and traders travelling daily from areas such as Varachha, Katargam and Sarthana.​

Jayanti Savaliya, Regional Chairman of the Gujarat Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council in Surat, said the project would help address traffic concerns.

​“The traffic problem will be reduced to a large extent. With the metro starting up to Diamond Bourse, 45,000 people will be able to commute to Diamond Bourse. The metro connecting the entire city has been designed very well,” he said.​

Residents also highlighted the expected impact on daily travel. Raj Patel, a local resident, said:“With the arrival of the metro in Surat, people who depend on public transport from morning to evening will get ease. People will be able to reach their destinations on time. As a resident of Surat, I feel happy that after years of waiting, we are getting a metro, so every resident of Surat is delighted.”​

Another resident, Roshan Chimna, said,“The work on this has been completed very quickly in Surat. What could be a matter of greater pride than this?”​

The Surat Metro Rail Project comprises two corridors, totalling 40.35 kilometres and 38 stations.​

Corridor-1, known as the Diamond Corridor, connects Sarthana to Dream City over 21.6 kilometres, including 15 kilometres of elevated track and 6.5 kilometres of underground track, with 14 elevated and 6 underground stations.​

Corridor-2, or the Textile Corridor, links Bhesan to Saroli over 18.7 kilometres and is entirely elevated, with 18 stations. Two depots are being developed at Dream City and Bhesan.​

Anand Singh Bist, Project Director of the Surat Metro Rail Project, said,“Corridor-1, which is also called the 'Diamond Corridor', connects Dream City to Sarthana... Corridor-2, which is also called the 'Textile Corridor', connects Bhesan to Saroli.”​

Officials said construction of seven stations on the trial route is in its final stages. The metro service is expected to open to the public after completion of safety checks and testing.​