Congress Blocking Key Bills Shows Anti-Development Stance: Rajasthan BJP​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 17 (IANS) BJP Rajasthan state president Madan Rathore on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress following the Lok Sabha debate, alleging that the party has once again exposed its“anti-development stance” by obstructing the passage of crucial bills in the national interest.​

Rathore stated that the Congress and its allies prevented the passage of key legislation, particularly the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women's Reservation Bill), thereby“betraying the trust of millions of women across the country.”​

He emphasised that the bill was aimed at ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, calling it a“historic step toward political empowerment.” ​

Rathore said that by failing to support this Constitutional Amendment Bill, the Congress attempted to suppress the representation of half of the country's population, adding that the Opposition's actions reflected a prioritisation of politics over women's empowerment.​

Accusing the Congress of consistently creating obstacles, Rathore remarked that the party's politics have been reduced to“opposition for the sake of opposition.” He alleged that instead of constructive cooperation, the Congress has a history of disrupting Parliament and blocking developmental initiatives.​

The BJP leader further claimed that the Congress has previously opposed several key decisions, including the abrogation of Article 370, the legislation against Triple Talaq, and other major national initiatives. He asserted that under the leadership of PM Modi, the country is progressing rapidly, while the Congress continues to act as a hindrance to development.​

Rathore appealed to the public to take note of what he termed the Congress party's“negative approach” and reaffirmed that the BJP remains committed to development, good governance, and public welfare. He concluded by stating that the BJP will continue to strongly raise public-interest issues in Parliament and ensure that the nation's development is not obstructed.​