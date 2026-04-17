Govt Expands RELIEF Scheme For Exporters To Cover Egypt And Jordan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) In view of the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia and its continuing impact on maritime logistics across the Gulf and adjoining regions, the government has expanded the list of eligible destinations under RELIEF – Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation, a time-bound intervention under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), the Commerce Ministry announced on Friday.

With this expansion, Egypt and Jordan have been added to the list of eligible countries for shipments meant for delivery or transhipment, under the relevant provisions of the RELIEF framework, a Commerce Ministry statement said.

In addition, through a policy circular dated April 15, the government has clarified the scope of Component II of RELIEF, which pertains to ECGC insurance support. It has been clarified that exporters obtaining a fresh ECGC Whole Turnover Policy on or after March 16 shall also be eligible for support under Component II. This clarification is aimed at ensuring greater clarity and facilitating wider participation of exporters, particularly new policyholders, the statement said.

The measures reflect the government's continued assessment of evolving trade and logistics conditions in the region and its commitment to respond to emerging challenges faced by exporters. By expanding the geographical coverage of RELIEF, it aims to ensure that exporters operating across the extended West Asia and North Africa corridor are adequately supported during the ongoing disruptions, the statement said.

This expansion is expected to further strengthen export resilience, sustain trade flows and support Indian exporters navigating the current geopolitical and logistics uncertainties.

RELIEF was launched on March 19 as a targeted intervention to support Indian exporters affected by extraordinary freight escalation, heightened insurance premiums, and war-related export risks arising from disruptions in the Gulf and wider West Asia maritime corridor. The intervention provides calibrated support across the export cycle, including for shipments already undertaken during the disruption period as well as prospective exports.

RELIEF is being implemented through ECGC as the nodal agency and includes support for insured exporters, facilitation of insurance cover for upcoming shipments, and reimbursement assistance for eligible MSME exporters facing extraordinary freight and insurance surcharge burdens.