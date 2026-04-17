Associate Professor of Earth and Environmental Geosciences, University of Dayton

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Dr. Zelalem Bedaso's research focuses on establishing environmental and climatic framework of the past 5 Ma using isotopic tools from terrestrial records. He uses stable isotopes of carbon and oxygen from fossil tooth enamel and fossil soil (Paleosol) carbonates to reconstruct vegetation history (relative proportion of C3 and C4 plants), Paleodiet of ancient animals and climate history (aridity and temperature) from East Africa, which is relevant to human evolution. Most of his work is geographically located in the Afar Depression in Ethiopia, which is found within tectonically unique region of the Great East African Rift Valley. The area is considered as a cradle of mankind and known for yielding hominin and other mammalian fossils from sediments exposed by repeated faulting and erosion activities over the last 6 Ma. In addition to the paleo-studies, Dr. Bedaso also works in modern settings to be able to better understand the controls, distribution and natural variability of isotopes in modern environments through establishing networks of observational stations. In this regard, his current research is aimed at understanding water isotope variation in precipitation and identifying moisture sources in eastern Africa and ultimately to integrate these isotopic measurements into a coupled land-atmosphere modeling system.

–present Associate Professor of Earth and Environmental Geosciences, University of Dayton

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