India Building Robust, Technology-Driven Animal Health Ecosystem

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) The government on Friday highlighted India's progress in building a robust, technology-driven animal health ecosystem under the One Health framework.

The government emphasised the need to move from disease control to eradication, particularly for Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR).

During the 10th meeting of the Empowered Committee for Animal Health (ECAH), Naresh Pal Gangwar, Secretary, DAHD, underscored improvements in vaccination delivery and verification through digital platforms such as NDLM and Bharat Pashudhan, enhancing transparency and accountability.

At the meeting, Dr Naveena B. Maheswarappa, Animal Husbandry Commissioner, delivered a detailed presentation highlighting the Department's key achievements and the way forward.

The committee reviewed progress across vaccination programmes, regulatory reforms, laboratory strengthening and surveillance systems.

The members were also briefed on the progress in disease control programmes, including administration of over 133 crore vaccinations against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) since 2020, leading to a significant reduction in disease prevalence and outbreaks.

Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) outbreaks have declined from 98 in 2019 to 29 in 2025 due to sustained nationwide vaccination efforts.

“Strengthening of laboratory infrastructure, including Central and Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratories, to support disease surveillance and diagnostics under the Pandemic Fund project was also highlighted,” according to an official statement.

On regulatory reforms, the Committee welcomed measures to expedite approvals for veterinary drugs and vaccines through process reforms and integration with the NANDI-SUGAM portal, resulting in significant reduction in processing timelines.

It also noted that the Department is working towards development of a national framework for animal feed regulation to address existing legislative gaps. The Committee further emphasised the need to expand WOAH-compliant compartmentalisation in the poultry sector to strengthen biosecure production systems and enhance export potential.

The committee emphasised key priorities including preparedness for exotic FMD strains and African Swine Fever, mapping of veterinary infrastructure on the NDLM portal to identify critical gaps, and conduct of a national mock drill on animal disease preparedness.

-IANS

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