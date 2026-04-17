Kazakhstan, U.S. Hold Talks On Strengthening Mining Sector Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jacob Helberg discussed cooperation in the mining sector, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

During the talks, the sides reviewed the current state and prospects for expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation. Particular attention was given to interaction in the mining industry, including projects on extraction and deep processing of critical and rare earth minerals, as well as the development of transport and logistics infrastructure and digital technologies.

Special focus was placed on the implementation of agreements reached during the visits of Kazakhstan's President and Foreign Minister to the United States.

In the context of further strengthening sectoral partnership, the Kazakh side invited Helberg to take part in the Astana Mining & Metallurgy International Congress, as well as in the first meeting of the C5+1 dialogue on critical minerals, both scheduled to be held in Astana in June this year.

The U.S. side expressed appreciation for the invitation and confirmed interest in participation, noting plans to send a high-level delegation to Kazakhstan.