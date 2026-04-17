NCSA Honours Entities Achieving Highest Scores In 12Th National Cyber Drill

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: President of the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), H E Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki, honoured yesterday the entities that passed the cyber drill with the highest evaluative scores across the participating sectors during the 12th edition, which was held in November of last year.

The entities that participated in the National Cyber Drill 2025 (Cross-Border Attacks) were also honoured during the ceremony organised by the National Cyber Security Agency to announce the results of the drill.

During his opening speech, Mohammed Morshed Al-Mannai, Director of the Cyber Resilience and Risk Management Department at NCSA, announced that 95 governmental and non-governmental entities successfully passed the cyber drill, and emphasised that the 12th edition of the National Cyber Drill is considered unique of its kind.

Al-Mannai added:“The National Cyber Drill witnessed the participation of more than 1,800 individuals from 166 governmental and non-governmental entities operating across 13 vital sectors in the state. It also hosted, for the first time, the first Arab Cyber Drill with the participation of 21 Arab countries, in addition to the participation of 11 universities across the state in the Capture the Flag competition.”

Al-Mannai affirmed that the agency will continue to work consistently and diligently to support and enhance the capabilities of all governmental institutions and vital sectors in the state in order to reach the highest level of readiness.

During the presentation delivered by NCSA, the key statistics and results of the 12th edition of the National Cyber Drill were reviewed, as the drill was based on realistic scenarios representing both the technical and administrative aspects.

It is worth noting that the National Cyber Drills contribute effectively to identifying and understanding the technical and administrative weaknesses of the participating vital entities, which enhances the ability of the agency to support and provide future proposals and initiatives to be implemented and applied by the various entities in order to raise the efficiency level of each institution.