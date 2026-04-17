Azov Units Disrupting Russian Supply Routes Around Donetsk With Drone Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the corps' official Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

“The 1st NGU Corps Azov controls enemy logistics near Donetsk. Strike drone pilots are hunting Russian supply routes in the extended operational zone. Drones maintain control over all logistics routes around the city,” the post reads.

The report notes particularly intense drone activity in the directions of Zuhres, Andriivka, Starobesheve, Horlivka, Lysychansk, and along the Donetsk ring road -highlighting the ineffectiveness of Russian airspace control in the area.

“Not long ago, the invaders felt completely safe there. But now, any military target moving along roads around Donetsk will be destroyed. There is no safe rear for the invaders. Hiding or protecting themselves is impossible,” the National Guard said.

Ukrainian marines strike Russian boats on Dnipro, neutralize 15 troops

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, April 15, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 36 Russian assault attempts in the Pokrovsk sector.