Chief Of Staff Meets GCC Commander
They discussed aspects of co-operation and joint coordination in light of the current circumstances.
The meeting was attended by Commander of Peninsula Shield Forces Major General Mohammed Abdulrahman al-Ruwais, Head of the Military International Cooperation Authority Major General (Air) Mohammed Rashid al-Shahwani, along with a number of senior officers and officials from both sides.Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Unified Military Command GCC
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