Chief Of Staff Meets GCC Commander

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed al-Mannai met with Commander of the Unified Military Command of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Major General Abdulaziz Ahmed Salem al-Balawi.

They discussed aspects of co-operation and joint coordination in light of the current circumstances.

The meeting was attended by Commander of Peninsula Shield Forces Major General Mohammed Abdulrahman al-Ruwais, Head of the Military International Cooperation Authority Major General (Air) Mohammed Rashid al-Shahwani, along with a number of senior officers and officials from both sides.

Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Unified Military Command GCC