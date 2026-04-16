'Would Go To Islamabad If...': Donald Trump Says War With Iran Should Be Ending 'Pretty Soon'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said he may consider visiting Pakistan if a peace deal between the United States and Iran is finalised. Hinting that the negotiations aremoving in a positive direction. Trump, speaking at an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, said that the war in Iran is going "swimmingly" and that it "should be ending pretty soon."

Trump on Pakistan's role

"I would go to Pakistan, yeah," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go. They want me to go," he told the reporters.

The US President also praised Pakistan's role in facilitating talks between the US and Iran, describing its involvement as constructive.

He said Pakistani intermediaries in the negotiations over the conflict "have been so great."

Iran deal could be announced soon

Furthermore, President Trump expressed optimism about the progress of negotiations with Iran, suggesting that a deal could be announced soon and may have wider economic implications.

About the truce talks between the US and Iran, "...The big thing we have to do is we have to make sure that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon, because if they do, you want to talk about problems, you'd have problems. It is very important that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon, and Iran has agreed to that. They've agreed to give us back the nuclear dust that's way underground because of the attack we made with the B-2 bombers."

"I think we have a very successful negotiation going on right now," he said. "If it happens, it'll be announced fairly soon, and that'll give us free oil, free Hormuz Strait, everything will be nice. And I think your oil price will go down to lower than what it was before."

Trump on creasefire extension

On whether the ceasefire will be extended, he said, "We're doing very well...I'm not sure it needs to be extended. Iran wants to make a deal, and we're dealing very nicely with them. We've got to have no nuclear weapons. That's a big factor. They're willing to do things today that they weren't willing to do two months ago"

"If there's no deal, fighting resumes," he notes

Trump on oil prices

Speaking on energy prices, Trump said fuel costs have already shown signs of easing amid the ongoing diplomatic efforts.

"Well, they're not very high, if you look at what they were supposed to be, in order to get rid of a nuclear weapon with the danger that entails. So the gas prices have come down very much over the last three, four days," he said.

He also addressed inflation concerns, saying, "I inherited the highest prices in the history of our country, the worst inflation in the history of our country. I'll get it down to a very low number and it's still low."

The remarks come as diplomatic engagement intensifies over the Iran conflict.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir held talks with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Tehran on Thursday, as diplomatic efforts gathered pace to revive stalled negotiations between the United States and Iran.

The visit comes against the backdrop of intensified backchannel contacts between Washington and Tehran, with Pakistani officials voicing optimism about a possible breakthrough-particularly over Iran's nuclear programme, according to Al Jazeera.

Munir is also expected to travel to Washington as part of Pakistan's mediation efforts, the report added.