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Uzbekistan, Armenia Set To Launch Direct Tashkent-Yerevan Air Route

Uzbekistan, Armenia Set To Launch Direct Tashkent-Yerevan Air Route


2026-04-15 05:05:30
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 15. Direct passenger flights between Tashkent and Yerevan are scheduled to commence in May 2026, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Airports.

The flights will operate on a weekly basis and will be conducted using Boeing 737 aircraft.

This new air service is anticipated to enhance both tourism and business connections between Armenia and Uzbekistan, while also improving travel accessibility for passengers from both nations. At present, travelers on this route are dependent on connecting flights through Moscow, Istanbul, or Tbilisi.

The airline operating this route will be Shirak Avia, an Armenian carrier based at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan. Founded in 2019, the airline services international routes and operates a fleet consisting of Boeing 737 aircraft.

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Trend News Agency

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