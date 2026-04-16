Ukrainian PM Meets With IMF Chief In Washington

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Svyrydenko announced this on Facebook.

She thanked the IMF for its continued support, stressing that maintaining international attention on Ukraine remains critical amid other global conflicts.

"At a time when other wars and conflicts are unfolding around the world, it is critically important for us to remain in focus internationally. The IMF's role here is especially important, as all partners and donors look to the Fund," Svyrydenko wrote.

She said that the IMF program is a top priority for the Ukrainian team.

"Its key benchmarks bring us closer to the European Union by creating the conditions for a modern, competitive, and transparent economy built to European standards. We agreed that, in the context of the ongoing full-scale invasion, it is important for Ukraine to retain flexibility in meeting structural benchmarks," she said.

World Bank-IMF meeting in US reaffirms support for Ukraine – Svyrydenko

She added that Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure make Ukraine's cooperation with the IMF even more important.

"Macroeconomic stability is the foundation of our resilience and of support for our Defense Forces. Most state budget revenues go to defense, while international assistance – which the IMF helps mobilize – covers critical social spending and the functioning of the state," Svyrydenko said.

Svyrydenko noted that the previous IMF program had been a "historic success," with eight reviews completed – an unprecedented result for a country at war.

"The first $1.5 billion tranche under the new four-year IMF Extended Fund Facility was already received in March. We are determined to make this program just as successful, despite the difficulties that the brutality of Russia's ongoing war brings," Svyrydenko said.

She also briefed Georgieva on legislative steps taken jointly with lawmakers to pass the first program review.

"The Verkhovna Rada adopted legislation on the military levy and the taxation of digital platforms, and the competition for the head of the State Customs Service has been completed. We are ready to continue working on reducing the shadow economy, advancing reforms, and strengthening Ukraine's investment attractiveness. We are now awaiting the IMF mission's visit to Kyiv in May," she said.

Photo credit: Yuliia Svyrydenko / Facebook