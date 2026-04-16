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Emmy Van Esch

Emmy Van Esch


2026-04-16 07:38:23
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in Management and International Business, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
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Dr. Emmy van Esch is a lecturer (assistant professor) in Management and International Business at the University of Auckland Business School. Her primary research interests include Global Mobility, International (HR) Management, Knowledge Management, and Business Ethics.

Experience
  • 2024–present Lecturer (Assistant Professor) of Management and International Business, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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